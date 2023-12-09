New Seattle to Taiwan Flight on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines plans to enhance its Asian network in the upcoming summer by introducing daily direct flights from Seattle (SEA) to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) from June 6, 2024, pending government authorization.

Delta’s nonstop flight to Taipei from the US is the airline’s first-ever, and it also represents Delta’s first aircraft operation to TPE since 2017, when it was routed through Narita International Airport.

Delta Air Lines is celebrating its 90th anniversary in Seattle this December. The airline’s history in the city goes back to the establishment of Northwest Airways (later known as Northwest Airlines) in 1933. On June 1, 1980, Delta commenced its flights with nonstop service between Seattle (SEA) and Atlanta (ATL), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), and Portland (PDX). Presently, Delta operates more than 160 daily departures from Seattle to 50 destinations worldwide. Seattle is a significant hub for Delta’s operations in the Pacific, with four non-stop trans-Pacific routes including Taipei (TPE), Incheon (ICN), Tokyo (HND), and Shanghai (PVG).

Delta is actively working to enhance and broaden its flight offerings throughout Asia and the Pacific region, including destinations beyond Seattle. Throughout the year of 2023, the airline has taken various measures to achieve this goal, which include:

Announced a second daily flight to ICN from ATL.

Increased flights to China from four times per week to 10 times per week (seven weekly flights to PVG from SEA and three weekly flights to PVG from DTW).

Resumed service to HND from Honolulu (HNL) and Minneapolis (MSP).

Launched first-ever Auckland (AKL) from LAX service, the only U.S. carrier operating LAX-AKL year-round.

Increased flights to Sydney (SYD) from 10 weekly to 14 weekly in Winter from LAX.

Delta will offer a year-round service to Taipei, operating on an Airbus A330-900neo. Passengers will have the choice of Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin experiences.