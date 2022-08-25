New Saudi Arabia flights from Budapest Airport on Wizz Air

Having no current services to the Western Asian country, 2023 will see Dammam, Jeddah, and Riyadh on Budapest’s destination map

Budapest Airport has confirmed that Wizz Air will add three new destinations in Saudi Arabia next year.

Having no current services to the Western Asian country, 2023 will see Dammam, Jeddah, and Riyadh on Budapest’s destination map.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport says: “I’m delighted to witness our first expansion into Western Asia, especially with the varied mix of cities which will be available to our passengers. As the capital, Riyadh offers a glimpse into the cultural union of Saudi’s largest city, the port city of Jeddah will present links to the commercial hub, while connections to Dammam allows access to the coastal location on the tranquil Arabian Gulf.”

Bogáts adds: “This is certainly a market where we see opportunity for growth.”

Wizz Air adding twice-weekly scheduled flights on each of the direct services, Riyadh and Jeddah will commence in January, while Dammam will be added later in April.

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, formerly known as Budapest Ferihegy International Airport and still commonly called just Ferihegy, is the international airport serving the Hungarian capital city of Budapest.

It is by far the largest of the country’s four commercial airports, ahead of Debrecen and Hévíz–Balaton. The airport is located 9.9 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of the center of Budapest (bordering Pest County) and was renamed in 2011 in honor of the most famous Hungarian composer Franz Liszt on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of his birth.

Wizz Air, legally incorporated as Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. is a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier with its head office in Budapest, Hungary.

The airline serves many cities across Europe, as well as some destinations in North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

Wizz Air has the largest fleet of any Hungarian airline, although it is not a flag carrier, and currently serves 44 countries.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News