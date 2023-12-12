New San Juan, Puerto Rico to Medellin Flight on Avianca Airlines

Avianca Airlines has opened a new route connecting Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan with José María Córdova International Airport in Medellin, making it easier for travelers from Puerto Rico to reach Medellin.

Avianca Airlines will enhance travel options for customers in Puerto Rico through the addition of a new route. The airline will operate four weekly flights using Airbus A320 family aircraft, accommodating up to 180 passengers per flight. This will result in a weekly capacity of over 1,400 seats. Avianca’s dedication to expanding travel opportunities and showcasing the attractions of the Colombian city remains steadfast.

The airline now offers a second direct route within the Puerto Rican market, in addition to the existing 10 flights to and from Bogotá.

Colombian airline is continuing to increase its presence in Puerto Rico, totaling 14 weekly flights during the peak winter season. The addition of these new four weekly flights from Medellin and the increased frequency of flights from Bogotá will have an estimated economic impact of $45 million and will provide a total of 97,000 available seats between both countries.

Itineraries for the San Juan – Medellín route: