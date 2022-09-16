New San José to Tokyo Narita flight on ZIPAIR

Japanese low-cost carrier ZIPAIR Tokyo will launch its previously announced nonstop service between Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) and Tokyo Narita International Airport (NRT) on Dec. 12, 2022.



“With tickets now on sale, we’re excited to be a step closer to welcoming ZIPAIR Tokyo to the Bay Area and Mineta San José International Airport,” said SJC Director of Aviation John Aitken.

“This new, nonstop service between SJC and Tokyo-Narita restores an important link between San José and Japan and represents the first low-cost transpacific service between the Bay Area and Asia.”



“The service to Mineta San José International Airport will be our second route across the Pacific, following Los Angeles, which launched in December 2021. ZIPAIR`s unique business model provides customers a convenient travel option at an affordable price, which has been one of our main objectives since the establishment of the company. With our new nonstop service to the Bay Area, we look forward to welcome travelers back to Japan,” said Shingo Nishida, President of ZIPAIR Tokyo.



ZIPAIR, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines (JAL), offers passengers a fully customizable travel experience. The airline operates a modern fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft, with 18 full-flat seats and 272 standard seats. All passengers enjoy complimentary inflight Wi-Fi, as well as inflight food, beverages and shopping available for purchase through a unique, contactless mobile ordering system.



Initially, ZIPAIR plans to operate its new San José service three times per week (Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays). The airline intends to expand its schedule to offer daily service in 2023.



Flight schedules are subject to relevant government approvals.

