New San Bernardino to Phoenix Flights on Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways has announced that starting February 15, 2024, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) service will be available at San Bernardino International Airport (SBD). Passengers can enjoy roundtrip flights on Thursdays and Sundays to the “Valley of the Sun,” which is the newest addition to the list of destinations offered by Southern California’s latest airport.

Breeze Airways began operating nonstop service to San Francisco International Airport from SBD in August 2022, with BreezeThru service continuing to Provo, UT. In February 2023, Breeze announced seasonal service from San Bernardino to Las Vegas, NV, with a BreezeThru flight to Hartford, CT. With the latest service announcement, Breeze will begin offering seasonal service from SBD to PHX, with BreezeThru service continuing to Hartford, CT, on Airbus A220 aircraft designed with three seating choices — Nice, Nicer, and Nicest.

“New nonstop service to Phoenix from the San Bernardino International Airport is a welcome addition for Inland Empire residents,” said Frank J. Navarro, SBD’s Commission President, and Mayor of the City of Colton. “The US Department of Transportation ranked SBD as the most affordable airport in the nation, and a growing number of travelers have discovered, and continue to choose the airport for its convenience and low cost.”

“We’re happy to offer our Guests from San Bernardino and the Inland Empire more nonstop travel opportunities,” said David Neeleman, CEO of Breeze Airways. “With today’s announcement, Phoenix is just a short $39 hop from SBD.”

Phoenix, the fifth largest city in the US and also known as the Valley of the Sun, is the gateway to the major metropolitan area that includes Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, and Chandler.

“Breeze Airways will make travel to the Phoenix area more accessible for Inland Empire residents,” said SBD CEO Michael Burrows. “They can now skip the drive and easily visit family and friends, conduct business, or support their favorite sports team through the convenience of their local airport.”

“We are pleased to see Breeze Airways offer new affordable travel options,” said Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs. “Inland Empire residents continue to find that Breeze offers a nice travel experience from the country’s most affordable airport.”