New Samarkand to Urumqi Flight on China Southern Airlines

New direct flights between Samarkand, Uzbekistan and Urumqi, China has been inauguarated by China Southern Airlines and Air Marakanda, operator of Samarkand International Airport.

Flights from Urumqi to Samarkand will operate once weekly, departing at 11:20 pm on Sunday.

Flights from Samarkand to Urumqi will depart at 01:30 am on Monday.

China Southern Airlines will operate using Boeing 737-800 aircraft for the flights.

The inauguration of this route now connects the political, economic and cultural center of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in the north-western part of China with historic Samarkand for the first time.