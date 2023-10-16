Airline News China Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News Uzbekistan Travel

New Samarkand to Urumqi Flight on China Southern Airlines

4 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
New direct flights between Samarkand, Uzbekistan and Urumqi, China has been inauguarated by China Southern Airlines and Air Marakanda, operator of Samarkand International Airport.

Flights from Urumqi to Samarkand will operate once weekly, departing at 11:20 pm on Sunday.

Flights from Samarkand to Urumqi will depart at 01:30 am on Monday.

China Southern Airlines will operate using Boeing 737-800 aircraft for the flights.

The inauguration of this route now connects the political, economic and cultural center of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in the north-western part of China with historic Samarkand for the first time.

About the author

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

