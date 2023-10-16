Airline News eTurboNews | eTN Mongolia Travel NewsBrief Short News

New Sabre and Aero Mongolia Agreement

by Harry Johnson
Sabre Corporation announced a new agreement between software and technology provider and Aero Mongolia. The airline has implemented a comprehensive suite of Radixx products from Sabre, including the Radixx Res Passenger Service System (PSS) to aid business growth and enhance the end-to-end traveller journey.

Radixx’s core passenger system is enabling Aero Mongolia to manage all passenger operations and sales channels; helping to increase sales while enhancing distribution channels and partnerships.

Established in 2001 as Mongolia’s first privately-owned airline, Aero Mongolia flies a network of domestic destinations as well as international routes to Russia and China. It also recently expanded its network to include South Korea, Tokyo, and Vietnam and is adding a second A319-100 aircraft to its fleet.

The airline is playing an important role in the growth of the Mongolian tourism industry.

