New Sabre AI-powered Airline Retailing Solution

19 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Sabre Corporation, today, announced the launch of its newest AI-powered retailing solution for airlines – Sabre Upgrade IQ.

With Sabre‘s Upgrade IQ, airlines can give travelers the opportunity to bid for a seat upgrade at any stage during the pre-travel timeframe – throughout the booking flow, at check-in, in the airline’s mobile app or via email communication.

Upgrade IQ streamlines the management of seat upgrades for airlines with an intuitive and automated interface that can automatically accept traveler bids, change the flight itinerary cabins, re-issue and revalidate the tickets, process payments and send receipts and confirmation information to the traveler.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

