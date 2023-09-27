New Sabre AI-powered Airline Retailing Solution

Sabre Corporation, today, announced the launch of its newest AI-powered retailing solution for airlines – Sabre Upgrade IQ.

With Sabre‘s Upgrade IQ, airlines can give travelers the opportunity to bid for a seat upgrade at any stage during the pre-travel timeframe – throughout the booking flow, at check-in, in the airline’s mobile app or via email communication.

Upgrade IQ streamlines the management of seat upgrades for airlines with an intuitive and automated interface that can automatically accept traveler bids, change the flight itinerary cabins, re-issue and revalidate the tickets, process payments and send receipts and confirmation information to the traveler.