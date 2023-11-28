Airline News Accessible Tourism Aviation News Breaking Travel News eTurboNews | eTN News Update Responsible Travel News Safer Travel South Korea Travel Transportation News

New Rules for South Korean Airlines with Passengers Opening Doors Mid Flight

1 hour ago
by Binayak Karki
rules for south korean airlines,new rules,flight doors, New Rules for South Korean Airlines with Passengers Opening Doors Mid Flight, eTurboNews | eTN
via: Korea Herald
It remains uncertain if this regulation extends to foreign airlines operating in or out of South Korea.

<

New rules for South Korean airlines mandate warnings to passengers against opening flight doors, prompted by recent incidents of passengers attempting to open emergency exits during flights.

The Korean government has included the warning in a draft amendment of airline operating guidelines, which is currently under review until December 14. A public announcement is expected during this period.

This precautionary guidance follows several instances where passengers attempted to open emergency exits during flights. In one incident, a man successfully opened an exit door on an Asiana Airlines flight before its arrival in Daegu in May.

