New Rules for South Korean Airlines with Passengers Opening Doors Mid Flight

New rules for South Korean airlines mandate warnings to passengers against opening flight doors, prompted by recent incidents of passengers attempting to open emergency exits during flights.

The Korean government has included the warning in a draft amendment of airline operating guidelines, which is currently under review until December 14. A public announcement is expected during this period.

It remains uncertain if this regulation extends to foreign airlines operating in or out of South Korea.

This precautionary guidance follows several instances where passengers attempted to open emergency exits during flights. In one incident, a man successfully opened an exit door on an Asiana Airlines flight before its arrival in Daegu in May.