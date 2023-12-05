Hotel News African Tourism Board Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News Earned Media Egypt Travel eTurboNews | eTN feeds Hospitality Industry Luxury Tourism News News Update Responsible Travel News Tourism Tourism Investment News Travel Wire News

New Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo Palm Hills

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Slated to open in 2027, new Ritz-Carlton hotel will be located in Palm Hills West Cairo, in close proximity to the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Marriott International, Inc. has recently entered into a partnership with Palm Hills Developments to establish The Ritz-Carlton Cairo, Palm Hills.

This collaboration signifies Marriott International‘s dedication to enhancing its collection of upscale properties in Egypt and the rest of African continent.

Anticipated to debut in 2027, the opulent establishment plans to feature 150 guestrooms and 50 serviced apartments of varying sizes, embodying The Ritz-Carlton‘s renowned hospitality and stunning aesthetics in West Cairo. Encompassing a wide range of amenities, the property is set to offer five distinct dining venues, a luxurious spa, a cutting-edge fitness center, a refreshing swimming pool, an engaging children’s club, and state-of-the-art spaces for meetings and events.

Situated in the outskirts of West Cairo within the prestigious Palm Hills compound, this hotel boasts stunning vistas of the renowned Great Pyramids of Giza and the Palm Hills Golf Course. As an integral component of the Palm Hills West Cairo project, the hotel will be a key element of a thriving community, featuring a blend of residential, commercial, and expansive dining options, as well as entertainment facilities.

The Ritz-Carlton Cairo, Palm Hills will be situated in close proximity to Cairo’s renowned attractions such as the Great Pyramids of Giza and The Grand Egyptian Museum. Additionally, it will be conveniently located near prominent business and commercial areas including the Industrial City and Smart Village, as well as the popular entertainment and retail hub, The Mall of Arabia. Palm Hills can be easily reached from both Cairo International Airport and The Sphinx International airport.

