New Reno-Tahoe to Boise nonstop flights on aha!

Boise addition will bring the number of cities served by nonstop flights from aha!’s home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport to 11

aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced today that it will begin nonstop service between Reno and Boise, Idaho on August 31, 2022 – bridging Idaho’s City of Trees and the Biggest Little City with one convenient, nonstop route.

“This has been the number one route that air passengers have requested since we launched aha! last October,” said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet’s aha! business unit. “We are thrilled to add Boise to our growing list of markets served with convenient, nonstop flights to all the excitement and fun that the Reno Tahoe region has to offer.”

aha! will fly to the Boise Airport (BOI) three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. The addition of Boise comes after the recently announced Idaho Falls route, which begins August 15, and will bring the number of cities served by nonstop flights from aha!’s home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport to 11.

“We are so pleased to welcome aha! to Boise,” said Rebecca Hupp, Director of the Boise Airport. “Nonstop service to Reno is a route our community really wanted, and we’re thrilled that aha! is entering the market to answer that call.”

Travelers can replace a six-hour drive or painful layover with a quick 80-minute nonstop flight, leaving more time for adventures and relaxation.

“Connecting Boise and the greater Treasure Valley to the Reno Tahoe area will have such a positive impact for our region” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. “Whether it means an easier trip to support our team at a Mountain West game, a quick flight for business travelers, or easy access to friends and family in the Reno area—I’m confident the nonstop service to Reno matches the needs of our community.”