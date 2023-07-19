New Radar Feature on Vision Jet

Cirrus Aircraft announced that Auto Radar powered by Garmin® and Cirrus IQ™ has been added as a new advanced feature on its personal jet, the Vision Jet.

These upgrades provide pilots with increased situational awareness and connectivity during all stages of pre-flight and inflight activities.

Over the years, the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) and Safe Return™ Autoland helped the Personal Aviation industry.

Auto Radar allows the pilot to select the desired radar range which then automatically scans the area ahead and displays a composite, real-time depiction of the weather.