New Qatar Airways Frequent Flyer Lounge at London Heathrow

Qatar Airways unveiled a new Frequent Flyer Lounge, the first of its kind outside of its home, exclusively for Privilege Club members and oneworld alliance partners, at London Heathrow Terminal 4.

Situated in Terminal 4, located just a floor below the Premium Lounge, the Frequent Flyer lounge is open to Qatar Airways Privilege Club members, with access extending to Joint Business Partners like British Airways Executive Club members, and other oneworld Alliance loyalty members. The lounge boasts modern interiors overlooking the tarmac. Eligible customers can indulge in a menu comprising of a hot and cold buffet selection and a range of beverages.

Qatar Airways’ Premium Lounge in London Heathrow Terminal 4, the very first in the airline’s global network, has also recently reopened its doors to Qatar Airways First and Business Class passengers. The premium lounge boasts of elegant seating areas, tarmac views, a martini bar, a dedicated family area, prayer room and diverse dining options including a full buffet and an à la carte menu served to fine dining standards at the brasserie and casual dining at the Global Deli.

Qatar Airways has also dedicated a new enclosed Premium Check-in Area exclusively for its First and Business Class customers. Within the check-in lobby area, customers are invited to lounge in a haven of tranquility with refreshing beverages while check-in formalities are completed. With Boarding card and fast track invitation in hand, customers can arrive at our lounge with ample time to spare before boarding their flight.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are proud to be opening our first Frequent Flyer lounge outside of Doha, offering passengers across the oneworld Alliance network an oasis of calm and comfort in one of the world’s busiest airports. Qatar Airways is committed to serving passengers travelling from Heathrow with world-class facilities, and we hope that they will enjoy the warm Qatari hospitality offered at the Premium Lounge, FFP Lounge and the dedicated Premium Check-in area.”

Responding to growing demand for international travel, the national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to expand its network, with flights to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ for a second consecutive year.

Qatar Airways’ service provides UK passengers with greater access to travel to a wide range of destinations on the airline’s global network, including Australia, Thailand, India, the Maldives and the Philippines.

Qatar Airways currently operates from four UK airports, which includes five daily flights from London Heathrow increasing to six daily flights from London Gatwick, up to three daily flights from Manchester, and a daily service from Edinburgh. In addition to the UK frequencies, the airline operates to Dublin with 11 weekly flights.

