New Qatar Airways Flights to Al Ula, Yanbu, and Tabuk in Saudi Arabia

Qatar Airways announced its expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the launch of services of two new gateways and the reopening of the hird one.

Effective 29 October 2023, Qatar Airways will commence operations to AlUla, followed by Yanbu on 06 December 2023, and Tabuk on 14 December 2023.

Qatar Airways now operates to nine cities in Saudi Arabia, operating more than 125 flights weekly. These cities include AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu, providing travelers with a comprehensive network to explore the diverse landscapes and cultures of this dynamic country.