Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Qatar Travel Saudi Arabia Travel Short News

New Qatar Airways Flights to Al Ula, Yanbu, and Tabuk in Saudi Arabia

Add Comment
24 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

SME in Travel? Click here!

Qatar Airways announced its expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the launch of services of two new gateways and the reopening of the hird one.

Effective 29 October 2023, Qatar Airways will commence operations to AlUla, followed by Yanbu on 06 December 2023, and Tabuk on 14 December 2023.

Qatar Airways now operates to nine cities in Saudi Arabia, operating more than 125 flights weekly. These cities include AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu, providing travelers with a comprehensive network to explore the diverse landscapes and cultures of this dynamic country.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing