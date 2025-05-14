New President at Thailand Incentive and Convention Association

Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA) named Dusit International Vice President Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk its. President for the 2025–2026 term.

Ms. Tantiprasertsuk, who serves as Vice President – Operations (Central & Southern Thailand) and Government & Business Relations, has been a dedicated member of TICA since its inception in 1984, significantly contributing to the promotion of Thailand as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE).

With over thirty years of experience in the MICE sector and a proven track record, she brings valuable industry knowledge, a strong commitment to sustainability, and a collaborative approach to her new role.

“I feel incredibly honored to step up from Vice President of TICA and take on the President role,” said Ms Tantiprasertsuk. “As TICA President, I have the privilege of leading efforts to promote our beautiful country as a world-class MICE destination. Together with our partners across government, private, and international sectors, I will work to ensure Thailand remains top-of-mind for organizers worldwide.”

Ms. Tantiprasertsuk succeeds Mr. Sumate Sudasna Ayutthaya, who held the position of TICA President for 16 years. Motivated by his exemplary leadership, she is dedicated to maintaining TICA’s esteemed reputation while furthering the principles of transparency, professionalism, and the development of future leaders.