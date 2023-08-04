People in Travel and Tourism Short News

New President at Latium Experience

image courtesy of Latium Experience
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Latium Experience DMO, a mixed public-private association for promoting and commercializing the tourist flows of 12 municipalities of Latium, the Italian region headed by Rome, has a new President.

Matilde Eleonora Celentano was elected Mayor of Latina 3 months ago and formally appointed on May 17. She follows the previous Commissioner, who led the Municipality to the elections. The Statute of the DMO gives the role of President to the Mayor of Latina, which is the project’s lead city.

