New President at European Transport Workers’ Federation

Currently convening in Split, Croatia, the ETF Executive Committee has elected Giorgio Tuti as the new President of the ETF.

Current premium viewers: 2

Today, Frank Moreels, the leader of the Belgian trade union, resigned from his position as President of the European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) in anticipation of his new role as President of the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), a decision that was made during the recent ITF Congress held in Marrakech.

Currently convening in Split, Croatia, the ETF Executive Committee has elected Giorgio Tuti as the new President of the ETF.

The Committee expressed gratitude to Frank Moreels for his unwavering dedication in leading the ETF through difficult periods for Europe and the trade union movement over the past eight years. His passion and commitment have played a crucial role in furthering the federation’s objectives and implementing change. Under his guidance, the ETF and its affiliates have expanded in membership, influence, and ability to amplify the voices of transport workers within the EU and beyond. Frank will continue to be involved with the ETF.

Giorgio Tuti, the new President, possesses extensive union experience and a strong determination to elevate the ETF’s achievements leading up to the next congress in 2027.

A Swiss citizen, Tuti has been a prominent figure in the Swiss trade union movement since 1988, having served as President of the Swiss Transport Workers’ Union (SEV) for 14 years from 2009 to 2023, and has held the position of Vice-Chair of the Swiss Trade Union Confederation since 2009. Additionally, he has chaired the ETF Railways Section since 2017.