New Pop-Up Shop Concept at Frankfurt Airport

Frankfurt Airport: a place where the entire world meets. As international and diverse as our guests are, so is the retail landscape inside the airport. And it is constantly reinventing itself. With the slogan “Be on top, rent a pop-up shop”, Fraport AG, the company that operates Frankfurt Airport, has developed a new store rental concept to attract popular brands. The advantage for brands and operators is that they receive a fully-equipped retail space for six months to display their products to a diverse, international customer group.

Birgit Hotzel, Key Account Manager for Retail at Fraport AG explains: “The new pop-up shop concept allows us to offer brands and operators a flexible short-term rental contract. Without making a big commitment, interested brands can try out Frankfurt Airport as a retail location to market their products to passengers and visitors.”

Gridstudio GmbH, a Danish interior systems company, is a collaborating partner in the project, ensuring that the spaces offer both functionality and timeless design. Their interior system is modularly constructed, thus allowing the retail spaces to flexibly meet the needs of the pop-up renters. Fraport has already taken care of the structural and fire-protection permits, so the retail spaces can be rented out quickly.

Fraport also supports the marketing of brands renting a pop-up shop with a personalized media package. This includes on-site marketing campaigns and marketing measures via Fraport’s digital channels, such as the airport’s website at www.frankfurt-airport.com, the Instagram account #beforetomatojuice and WeChat. For brands that wish to advertise themselves and their pop-up store with additional forms of media at Frankfurt Airport, the marketing agency Media Frankfurt GmbH offers a supplementary individualized media package at special rates for pop-up renters.

Currently there are two pop-up areas in the airport: one in the Shopping Avenue, which is located in the pre-security section of the airport open to the general public, and the other in Concourse B (non-Schengen), airside after security and passport control. Which location will work the best for which brand depends on the target customer group. “We work together with each brand to find the best location for their market entry,” explains Hotzel.

The first renter to sign up for the airside pop-up shop right after its completion in early 2022 was Lakrids by Bülow, a luxury liquorice and chocolate manufacturer. “Our goal is to let people around the world know about our products and to increase our brand awareness. And where better to do that than at an international aviation gateway?,” states Torben Schmidt (Head of Sales for Germany, Austria and Switzerland) at Lakrids.

