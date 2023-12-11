New Paris to Miami Direct Flights on Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways has officially launched its flights from Paris, France to Miami, FL, USA. With a frequency of up to four times per week, this direct route ensures a smooth and convenient travel option for passengers in search of an ideal winter sun getaway.

Travelers can now experience a direct journey between the lively city of Paris and the sun-filled coast of Miami, with non-stop flights operating up to four times a week.

Travelers can anticipate an outstanding onboard experience on state-of-the-art airplanes, with attentive customer service and the added benefit of frequent weekly flights. This makes the Paris to Miami route a perfect option for those seeking winter sunshine.

Norse Atlantic Airways solely utilizes Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes for its operations. The onboard cabin ensures a serene and cozy journey for travelers, with every seat equipped with an individual cutting-edge entertainment system.

Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Norse Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra.

Norse Atlantic Airways AS is a Norwegian low-cost, long-haul airline headquartered in Arendal, Norway. Founded in February 2021, the airline operates a fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft between Europe and North America.