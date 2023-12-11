Airlines Adventure Travel Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Earned Media eTurboNews | eTN European Travel News France Travel News Global Travel & Tourism News News Norway Travel News Responsible Travel News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Wire News US Travel & Tourism News

New Paris to Miami Direct Flights on Norse Atlantic Airways

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
, New Paris to Miami Direct Flights on Norse Atlantic Airways, eTurboNews | eTN
New Paris to Miami Direct Flights on Norse Atlantic Airways
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Norse Atlantic launches a direct service between Paris and Miami, with nonstop flights operating up to four times a week.

<

Norse Atlantic Airways has officially launched its flights from Paris, France to Miami, FL, USA. With a frequency of up to four times per week, this direct route ensures a smooth and convenient travel option for passengers in search of an ideal winter sun getaway.

Travelers can now experience a direct journey between the lively city of Paris and the sun-filled coast of Miami, with non-stop flights operating up to four times a week.

Travelers can anticipate an outstanding onboard experience on state-of-the-art airplanes, with attentive customer service and the added benefit of frequent weekly flights. This makes the Paris to Miami route a perfect option for those seeking winter sunshine.

Norse Atlantic Airways solely utilizes Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes for its operations. The onboard cabin ensures a serene and cozy journey for travelers, with every seat equipped with an individual cutting-edge entertainment system.

Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Norse Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra.

Norse Atlantic Airways AS is a Norwegian low-cost, long-haul airline headquartered in Arendal, Norway. Founded in February 2021, the airline operates a fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft between Europe and North America.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing