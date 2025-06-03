New Ontario to Taipei Flight on STARLUX Airlines

This new route marks the airline’s fourth destination in the United States, following Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Current premium viewers: 29

Taiwan’s STARLUX Airlines has made its inaugural landing in Ontario, California, today, commencing its newest route connecting Taipei and Ontario.

This new route marks the airline’s fourth destination in the United States, following Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. Additionally, Ontario serves as STARLUX’s second entry point in Southern California, providing travelers with a convenient and attractive alternative to LAX.

Furthermore, this new route creates new travel opportunities for passengers looking for seamless access to Taiwan and STARLUX’s extensive network of more than 24 Asian destinations, which include Bangkok, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo, via its Taipei hub.