New Official Death Toll in Maui: 53 and Climbing

Raising the official death toll to 53 with more than 1000 buildings destroyed on Maui, the devastation on the Hawaiian Island of Maui continues to grow.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawai‘i State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies, as well as at Hawai‘i National Guard facilities in the State of Hawai‘i, effective immediately, in mourning of those lost in the Maui wildfires.

The flags will remain lowered until further notice while recovery efforts are underway.