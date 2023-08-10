Government News Hawaii Travel Newsletter Short News USA Travel News

New Official Death Toll in Maui: 53 and Climbing

Add Comment
2 days ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Raising the official death toll to 53 with more than 1000 buildings destroyed on Maui, the devastation on the Hawaiian Island of Maui continues to grow.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawai‘i State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies, as well as at Hawai‘i National Guard facilities in the State of Hawai‘i, effective immediately, in mourning of those lost in the Maui wildfires.

The flags will remain lowered until further notice while recovery efforts are underway.  

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly