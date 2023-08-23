Hospitality Industry Hotel News Newsletter Portugal Travel Short News

New Offer from InterContinental Lisbon and Cascais-Estoril

Add Comment
2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Lisbon is considered one of Europe’s most desirable destinations. Known for its seven hills, cobbled alleyways, ancient ruins, and domed cathedrals, Lisbon is proud of its fascinating history and offers visitors variety of accommodations from the well-known hotel brands, such as Marriott, Tivoli, Ritz, Corinthia, Sofitel, Four Seasons, Radisson and others

To help travelers to explore Partugal’s capital and fascinating Portuguese culture, InterContinental Lisbon and InterContinental Cascais-Estoril announced new special offer.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly