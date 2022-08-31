New nonstop Toronto to Varadero, Cuba flights on Swoop

Today, Swoop, Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, expanded its winter schedule with new routes, more frequencies and new service to Cuba. Swoop will begin its seasonal, non-stop service between Toronto (YYZ) and Varadero (VRA) on January 11, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing an expansion in the Caribbean, adding Varadero to our growing list of vacation destinations,” said Tia McGrath, Leader, Distribution and Sales. “Cuba tops the list for Ontarians seeking an affordable beach getaway and we’re proud to reaffirm our commitment to the region with more ultra-convenient and ultra-low fares.”

As part of its expanding winter schedule, Swoop will restart service to some popular sun and fun routes. Swoop is bringing sun flying back to London, ON (YXU) beginning December 3 with non-stop service to Cancun (CUN) starting on December 3 and to Orlando (Sanford) on December 4. In addition, the ULCC will restart service to Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) from both Toronto (YYZ) and Hamilton (YHM) on December 8 and December 9, respectively.

“We are thrilled to welcome Swoop flights to Cuba, we are excited with this new partnership which means more capacity to Cuba from Canada. In this price sensitive market, Swoop’s ultra-low cost structure will make easier to Canadians this winter to enjoy beautiful Cuba” – Lessner Gomes, Director of the Cuba Tourist Board

“The London International Airport and Swoop saw strong growth through 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 prior to the pandemic restrictions,” said Scott McFadzean, President and CEO of London International Airport. “It is amazing to have Swoop back offering these incredible destinations at low rates from your local easy and comfortable airport.”

Swoop has increased the frequency of flying on many existing routes, with daily flights from Toronto to Cancun and Las Vegas and near-daily flights to Montego Bay and Punta Cana.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News