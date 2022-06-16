Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA

New nonstop San José to Palm Springs flights on Southwest Airlines

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
New nonstop San José to Palm Springs flights on Southwest Airlines
Harry Johnson

Southwest Airlines announced new, nonstop air service between Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) and Palm Spring International Airport (PSP) that will launch November 6, 2022.

“Greater Palm Springs has long been a popular spot for Silicon Valley travelers, and Southwest’s new flights will make getting there this winter easier than ever,” said John Aitken, SJC Director of Aviation. “We’re especially pleased that Southwest continues to grow at SJC during a time when airlines globally are struggling to catch-up with recovery of travel demand.”
 
Southwest’s nonstop SJC-PSP flights are scheduled to operate daily, six days per week (except Saturdays).

Today’s announcement closely follows the June 5 launch of the airline’s new daily, nonstop flights connecting San José and Eugene, Oregon, along with added frequencies on routes up and down the Pacific coast.
 
Southwest’s nonstop flights between SJC and PSP will join Alaska Airlines’ current daily service on the route.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

