New Nonstop Flight From Toronto To Nashville

Today, Swoop, Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, launched its inaugural flight to Nashville International Airport (BNA) from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). Swoop flight WO748 took off from Toronto this morning at 7:30 a.m. ET and landed in Nashville at 8:30 a.m. local time.

“As Canada’s leading ultra-low fare airline, we are thrilled to continue our summer expansion south of the border with our new service from Toronto to Nashville,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. “After two years of volatility, today’s inaugural flight marks a critical milestone in our recovery, with travel restrictions lifting and demand for transborder travel reaching unprecedented heights.”

In addition to today’s inaugural route, Swoop will also begin offering non-stop service from Edmonton to Nashville on June 19.

“Canadians have signalled with their wallets that they are ready to travel again this summer and visit top tourist destinations across the border,” continued van der Stege, “Convenient and affordable air travel options are essential in driving the recovery of tourism, and we’re proud to be able to offer Canadians an affordable way to explore more of the U.S. this summer.”

“It’s always a great day when we add new non-stop international flights to Nashville, and it’s even better when we can welcome a new airline to the BNA® family,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “Swoop’s service to both Toronto and Edmonton make it easier for Canadian friends to make their way down to Music City, and for southern hospitality to make its way up north.”

With introductory fares from Toronto to Nashville starting at just $99 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable exploring Music City can be.

Book By June 2, 2022 for travel between September 1, 2022 – October 15, 2022. To learn more about Swoop and for flight schedules and bookings, please visit FlySwoop.com.