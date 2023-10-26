New Non-Stop Southwest Service From Kansas City Touches Down in Jamaica

Jamaica is pleased to have welcomed new non-stop air service from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in Missouri to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) by Southwest Airlines on Saturday, October 7. This service is a continuation of the country’s efforts to build out new gateways and provide more convenient access to the island for US travelers coming from the Midwest. The new flight is scheduled to operate weekly on Saturdays.

“The midwestern United States is a growing and vital market for Jamaica and we are excited to see carriers such as Southwest Airlines expand their service to our island paradise.”

The the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, added: “We want to continue to make getting to Jamaica as seamless as possible. Southwest Airlines is an outstanding partner in helping us achieve this goal, as evidenced by its continued gateway growth.”

The new flight is the only non-stop service to Jamaica from the Kansas City market, opening this important area to the destination. With the addition of this new flight, Southwest now has seven gateways into Jamaica flying from Baltimore, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Kansas City, Orlando and St. Louis.

Airline, Tourism and Airport Representatives on the tarmac at Kansas City International Airport for the inaugural flight take-off.

“Jamaica has a unique vibe and culture that not only distinguishes the destination from all others, but makes visitors want to visit over and over again,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Thanks in large part to the partnership we are grateful to enjoy with Southwest Airlines, we are able to bring more people to experience our island home from more midwestern US gateways.

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: Christoper Wright, Business Development Officer, Jamaica Tourist Board at the gate for the Southwest inaugural flight from Kansas City International Airport to Montego Bay. – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourist Board