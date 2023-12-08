New Nomination to Southwest Airlines Board of Directors

Lisa Atherton has been nominated by the Board of Directors of Southwest Airlines Co. to join the Board. Atherton, alongside other Southwest Airlines Board nominees, will be included in the voting ballot at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 15, 2024.

Atherton serves as the President and CEO of Bell, a subsidiary of Textron Inc., and is an esteemed member of Textron’s Executive Leadership Team. In her role, she is responsible for the efficient operation of a highly successful business that offers groundbreaking solutions to both defense and commercial clients worldwide, with a significant market value reaching billions of dollars.

Before becoming President and CEO, Atherton held the position of Bell’s Chief Operating Officer. In 2017, she took on the role of President and CEO at Textron Systems, where she offered cutting-edge solutions in the defense, aerospace, and general aviation sectors.

Before her career with Textron, Atherton spent eight years as Air Combat Command’s Directorate of Requirements, helping to shape the budget and operational requirements and needs for the Combat Air Forces and was a contracting officer in the U.S. Air Force.

Atherton earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Mason School of Business at The College of William and Mary and a bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies from the U.S. Air Force Academy. She is a Presidential Leadership Scholar and also has completed Textron’s Senior Executive Leadership Programs at the Thunderbird School of Global Management, as well as Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.