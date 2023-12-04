Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Canada Travel Destination News Earned Media eTurboNews | eTN feeds News Update Safer Travel Sustainable Tourism News Tourism Transportation News Travel Technology News Travel Wire News

New Montréal to Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton Flights on Porter Airlines

43 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

New Porter Airlines daily roundtrip flights are operated with the state-of-the-art 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

Porter Airlines will introduce daily roundtrip flights on three fresh non-stop routes connecting Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Calgary International Airport (YYC), and Edmonton International Airport (YEG). These new routes, launching in the upcoming spring, offer an additional travel option between Porter’s comprehensive Eastern Canada network and the western region.

The new daily roundtrip flights are operated with the state-of-the-art 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The two-by-two configuration means there are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

The flight schedule is as follows:

RouteDateDepartureArrival
YUL-YVRApril 115:00 p.m.7:46 p.m.
YVR-YULApril 128:05 a.m.4:00 p.m.
YUL-YEGMay 17:15 p.m.9:50 p.m.
YEG-YULMay 28:55 a.m.2:56 p.m.
YUL-YYCMay 286:20 p.m.9:05 p.m.
YYC-YULMay 299:30 a.m.3:32 p.m.

The scheduled service will connect with Halifax, Toronto-Pearson, and Toronto-City through Montréal, complementing non-stop western service from Toronto-Pearson and Ottawa to each market.

Additional connections are also available through Porter’s partnership with Air Transat, including regions in North America, Europe and southern destinations.

