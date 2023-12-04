New Montréal to Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton Flights on Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines will introduce daily roundtrip flights on three fresh non-stop routes connecting Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Calgary International Airport (YYC), and Edmonton International Airport (YEG). These new routes, launching in the upcoming spring, offer an additional travel option between Porter’s comprehensive Eastern Canada network and the western region.

The new daily roundtrip flights are operated with the state-of-the-art 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The two-by-two configuration means there are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Route Date Departure Arrival YUL-YVR April 11 5:00 p.m. 7:46 p.m. YVR-YUL April 12 8:05 a.m. 4:00 p.m. YUL-YEG May 1 7:15 p.m. 9:50 p.m. YEG-YUL May 2 8:55 a.m. 2:56 p.m. YUL-YYC May 28 6:20 p.m. 9:05 p.m. YYC-YUL May 29 9:30 a.m. 3:32 p.m.

The scheduled service will connect with Halifax, Toronto-Pearson, and Toronto-City through Montréal, complementing non-stop western service from Toronto-Pearson and Ottawa to each market.

Additional connections are also available through Porter’s partnership with Air Transat, including regions in North America, Europe and southern destinations.