New Montreal to El Salvador and Costa Rica Flights on Air Transat

Air Transat has made two updates to its worldwide flight network. The flight routes connecting Montreal and San Salvador, El Salvador, as well as Liberia, Costa Rica, which were previously exclusively offered during the winter season, will now be accessible throughout the year.

“This service extension is a reflection of our commitment to offer our customers flexible and varied travel options,” said Michèle Barre, Transat’s chief revenue officer. “The annualization of these routes is a direct response to the growing interest in Latin American destinations, and we are proud to now offer these exclusive nonstop flights from Montreal year-round.”

Starting from May 1, 2024, Air Transat flights to San Salvador will be available on Wednesdays, while flights to Liberia will be available on Sundays. These additional flight options enable travelers to explore these destinations during non-peak winter travel periods. Furthermore, they offer more convenience to Salvadoran and Costa Rican communities residing in Canada, facilitating year-round reunions with their loved ones.

“This expansion of operations will have an important impact on our tourism and economy through an increase in the flow of nationals and foreigners visiting our country,” said El Salvador Deputy Foreign Minister Adriana Mira. “It will also allow for a closer relationship between El Salvador and Canada and the strengthening of trade and investment relations between our countries.”

“We are very pleased with the increase in frequencies announced by Air Transat,” added Ange Croci, Chief Commercial and Communication Officer at Guanacaste Airport (LIR), member of VINCI Airports. “The addition of VINCI Airports’ air service development strategy and key partnerships with the public and private sectors has allowed Guanacaste to consolidate in Canada. One of the most impressive phenomena that we have witnessed in the last few years is the increase in the number of Canadian arrivals. We are now looking to break the record for tourist arrivals with the addition of this year-round flight option from Montreal to Liberia, Costa Rica.”

This exclusive expansion at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport reinforces Air Transat’s position in the Canadian market for travel to Latin America.