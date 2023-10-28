New Minute Suites at Salt Lake City International Airport

Minute Suites announced the opening of its first location in Utah’s Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

The new site is in Concourse A near Gate A33 and features 7 suites. This is part of SLC’s expansion project for Concourse A, with more shops and restaurants to enjoy and additional gates leading to more destinations.

Minute Suites have a minimum stay of one-hour with additional 15-minute increments available for purchase. An overnight flat rate is also available. Many locations feature a shower service, which can be reserved separately in 30-minute increments.

With new SLC opening, Minute Suites now has 15 operational locations across 10 US airports.