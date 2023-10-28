Airport News eTurboNews | eTN Hotel News NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

New Minute Suites at Salt Lake City International Airport

19 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

Minute Suites announced the opening of its first location in Utah’s Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

The new site is in Concourse A near Gate A33 and features 7 suites. This is part of SLC’s expansion project for Concourse A, with more shops and restaurants to enjoy and additional gates leading to more destinations.

Minute Suites have a minimum stay of one-hour with additional 15-minute increments available for purchase. An overnight flat rate is also available. Many locations feature a shower service, which can be reserved separately in 30-minute increments.

With new SLC opening, Minute Suites now has 15 operational locations across 10 US airports.

