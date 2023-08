Canadian Porter Airlines announced the launch of new US flights to five destinations in Florida.

New Porter Airlines service includes Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), and Tampa (TPA); as well as Ottawa International Airport (YOW) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), and Orlando (MCO).

All new routes begin with one daily, round-trip flight.