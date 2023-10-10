Aviation News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief People in Travel and Tourism Short News UK Travel

New Managing Director at CAA International

12 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
CAA International (CAAi), the technical cooperation arm of the UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA), has announced the appointment of its new Managing Director today.

Matthew Margesson has been an integral part of CAAi’s leadership team since 2009, having held senior roles including Head of International Development, and latterly, Head of International Operations.

With almost 25 years of aviation experience, Matthew brings to this appointment deep and practical knowledge of industry operations and regulatory capacity building. Before joining CAAi, Matthew held Director-level roles within the sector.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

