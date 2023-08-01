Destination News Hospitality Industry Hotel News People in Travel and Tourism Short News Singapore Travel Tourism

New Manager at Shangri-La Singapore

7 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

Shangri-La Singapore welcomed Hotel Manager of Shangri-La Singapore, its first hotel in the group comprising 792 rooms across three distinctive wings set amidst 15 acres of lush tropical gardens.

As the Hotel Manager of Shangri-La Singapore, Xavier Pougnard will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the hotel including its 8 restaurants and bars, the Shangri-La Apartments and Shangri-La Residences; and will lead commercial growth, inspire service excellence, enhance guest engagement, strengthening community partnerships and elevating the hotel’s luxury family positioning to new heights.

