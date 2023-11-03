New Mallorca Tourism Initiative at WTM 2023

The Mallorca Tourism Board announced that at WTM 2023, it will unveil their latest tourism management strategy that will position the island as a secure, innovative, and sustainable destination in the British market, one of its key target markets for visitors.

The Mallorca Island Council, responsible for the island’s tourism management, will be in attending WTM 2023 under the representation of its new leadership, who will present their strategy to British and international.

Mallorcan authorities will convey the island’s objectives to leading media outlets and industry stakeholders.

Mallorca’s presence at WTM represents a significant opportunity to strengthen the destination’s tourism strategy in a new leadership era for the island’s tourism. Therefore, a comprehensive schedule of meetings has been planned, where the island’s delegation will engage with key stakeholders in the UK tourism sector.