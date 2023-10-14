New Luxury Palazzo Roma Hotel in Rome

New luxury hotel, Palazzo Roma, is scheduled to open in Rome, Italy in November 2023.

Palazzo Roma sits on Via Del Corso, between Piazza Venezia and Via Condotti, and occupies four floors of a building previously owned by local aristocrats and members of the Roman noblesse.

The Shedir Collection property is an unrevealed museum featuring original frescoes, coffered ceilings, wood panelling, Versailles teak parquet, and rare marbles adding depth and texture to the look and feel of the property.

The property includes 39 keys between rooms and suites where 39 characteristic patterns using 9 different types of marble are displayed, each bathroom being unique. Each one features a distinctive floor plan to respect the building and preserve its original heritage.