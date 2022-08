Norse Atlantic Airways will fly between LA and Oslo will operate three days a week with one-way fares starting from $169.

Los Angeles, California, is the latest city in the US to welcome Norse Atlantic Airways. This marks the start-up airline’s fourth launch celebration in a span of 2 months. Flights between LA and Oslo will operate three days a week with one-way fares starting from $169.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News