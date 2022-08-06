New Las Vegas to Boise flight on Spirit Airlines

Las Vegas is one of Spirit Airlines’ largest airport operations with about 70 flights each day to dozen cities across the country

Spirit Airlines launched its first Idaho service at Boise Airport (BOI) today. The daily, nonstop route connects Las Vegas’ entertainment and attractions to Boise’s vibrant, tree-lined city and its surrounding outdoor recreation opportunities.

“Bringing More Go to the capital city of Idaho calls for a big celebration as we welcome Boiseans to experience our convenient options and low fares for the first time,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.

“We’re excited to celebrate with our special ticket giveaway and give back to the community through The Spirit Charitable Foundation.”

“We’re thrilled with that our partners at Spirit Airlines are continuing to expand nonstop service to Las Vegas with three new routes,” said H. Fletch Brunelle, Vice President of Marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“The addition of these new flights is extremely exciting as we welcome visitors to explore all that’s new in the sports and entertainment capital of the world. From stunning new resorts and meeting spaces to spectacular new entertainment offerings and the most anticipated international sports special events, Las Vegas continues to flourish.”

Las Vegas is one of Spirit’s largest airport operations with about 70 flights each day, which now provides one-stop options between BOI and more than a dozen cities across the airline’s route map.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spirit at such an exciting and dynamic time in the airline’s history,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp.

“Adding daily service to Las Vegas on a low-fare carrier, as well as easy connections to Spirit’s wider network, allows more BOI passengers access to a wide variety of one-stop destinations.”

