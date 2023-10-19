Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Canada Travel Destination News NewsBrief Transportation News USA Travel News

New Las Vegas and Toronto-Pearson Flights

Porter Airlines is launching daily flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).

The route begins on March 5, 2024, with the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

The initial flight schedule is as follows (all times are local):

Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) to Las Vegas (LAS)            

Departs 1:00 p.m.           

Arrives 3:04 p.m.

Las Vegas (LAS) to Toronto-Pearson (YYZ)            

Departs 4:00 p.m.           

Arrives11:16 p.m.

The new route will be operated by the Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring a 132-seat, all-economy, two-by-two configuration.

