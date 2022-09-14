New joint CEO at Eurowings Discover and Edelweiss airlines

Bernd Bauer, CEO of Edelweiss airline in Switzerland since 2014, will assume this position on October 1, 2022

Eurowings Discover and Edelweiss, which will remain independent in the future, will now have a joint Chief Executive Officer

The two leisure airlines of the Lufthansa Group, Edelweiss and Eurowings Discover, are to further expand their tourism competence in the future.

To this end, both airlines, which will remain independent in the future, will have a joint CEO: Bernd Bauer, CEO of Edelweiss airline in Switzerland since 2014, will assume this position on October 1, 2022.

The management team of Eurowings Discover will thus be expanded and strengthened. The airline, which was founded during the Corona pandemic in challenging times, has experienced rapid growth. It has successfully positioned itself in the market and operates with high reliability and punctuality.

Edelweiss has a vast and decades-long experience in the tourism sector. It is the leading Swiss vacation airline based at Zurich Airport. The development of Eurowings Discover in Germany was designed along its lines.

Together with the management teams in Frankfurt at Eurowings Discover and in Zurich at Edelweiss, Bernd Bauer is to further accelerate the expansion of the Lufthansa Group‘s offering in the tourism segment.

At Eurowings Discover, Wolfgang Raebiger will in future focus on the role as COO (Chief Operating Officer) and Accountable Manager, while Helmut Woelfel will remain CCO (Chief Commercial Officer).

At Edelweiss, David Birrer will remain COO and Patrick Heymann CCO of the company. Eurowings Discover and Edelweiss focus on tourist destinations on short-, medium- and long-haul routes. They thus complement the network airlines’ offerings.

Edelweiss is based at the SWISS hub in Zurich, while Eurowings Discover flies from Frankfurt and Munich.

Both airlines will retain their independence and continue to operate under their familiar brands in their respective markets.

