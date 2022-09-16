New itinerary marks 21 years of luxury Africa travel

In 2001 Elon Musk began his plans to colonize Mars, Charlize Theron starred in Sweet November, and another South African star, GILTEDGE, was born.
Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success
You may also like
Honolulu to Nice: World’s most underrated city...
No Love but Boycott for UNWTO Cultural Tourism...
Record number of Caribbean nationals receive 2022...
New York JFK to Madeira, Portugal flight on SATA...
Ryanair price hike will kill super-cheap international...
Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I plane returns...
Ultimate alpine ski chalet situated in world’s best...
Dream Getaways in the Land Down Under
IATA Diversity & Inclusion Awards winners...
Palace Hotel Tokyo Launches 10th Anniversary Stay...
A Hawaiian Hero died today: Paul Brown
Five events that changed aviation history forever
Boeing confirms new UPS order for eight more 767...
Montego Bay and Hartford: Fly there fast!
Ukraine and Moldova granted EU candidate status
Qatar Airways Doha to Perth flight on Airbus A380 now
Travel Industry Coming Back Faster Than Expected
Mineta San José International 100% renewable energy...
New York to Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe Nonstop Flight
Jamaica Tourism Minister Calls for COVID-19 Recovery...
The new Nigerian Hollywood should be in Bayelsa State
2022 fall guide to New York Westchester County
What’s new in The Bahamas in September 2022
Malawi needs funds to bolster slow tourism recovery
Clearpay for flights has taken off thanks to new...
What’s Happening in The Bahamas Right Now
World Travel Awards Middle East set to open
New San José to Tokyo Narita flight on ZIPAIR
Worst airports in US and Europe for summer travel
Lufthansa crew wear new dirndl for Oktoberfest 2022
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments