New Italy Tourism Minister chooses motorcycles over WTM

Daniela Santanchè, new Tourism Minister of Meloni Government, chose to make her debut at a motorcycle fair in Milan instead of WTM in London.

Daniela Santanchè inaugurated the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Rho, Milan, on November 8. The exhibition references 2-wheeled motor vehicles, which only marginally touches on the travel sector, but she chose this for her first public debut.

This was, however, an important absence of Minister Santanchè from the World Travel Market (WTM) in London which ran from November 7 to 9 – an absence certainly noted by world travel operators, representatives of world countries, by the management of WTM, and by the Italian National Agency for Tourism, ENIT, who organized a maxi stand of 1,700 square meters at the motorcycle exhibition.

At EICMA, Santanchè highlighted the importance of the two-wheeler sector for the Italian tourism sector, and of the cycle and motorcycle for the Italian economy. Santanchè recalled the great visibility of the fair, defining it as “the most important in the world.”

She then paused with Giacomo Agostini, the legend of motorcycling, recalling her past as a biker and recalled the weight of the victory of Francesco Bagnaia, known as Pecco, is an Italian motorcycle rider. In 2018, he won the Moto2 world championship, becoming the first rider of the Sky Racing TeamVR46 team to win a world title, who retained a symbol for the image of Italy in the world by the Minister.

Santanchè then focused on the importance of slow tourism on 2 wheels and stated that tourism is the driving force of the Italian economy. A sort of “social lift for young people who must understand its extent.”

She then added that:

“The Meloni government will invest more in tourism than we can define as the oil of Italy.”

And she promised an increase in cycle paths – not only in urban centers, but also in areas where bicycles and motorcycles will be able to develop slow tourism, which has seen an increase in recent years.

Who is Daniela Santanchè?

Born Daniela Garnero is better known as Daniela Santanché, a Milanese entrepreneur. The surname Santanchè is that of her ex-husband, a well-known plastic surgeon. She graduated in political science in 1983 and founded a marketing company. In 2007, she became president of the company “Visibilia advertising,” and in 2015 acquired PRS Editore and the weekly magazines Novella 2000 and Visa, which were liquidated a few years later.

She entered politics in 1995 among the ranks of the National Alliance (NA), an Italian right-wing political party where she remained until 2007. She collaborated closely with the Honorable Ignazio Larussa and first became a consultant for the council of Milan and then in 1999 as a councilor for the province of Milan.

After a break with Gianfranco Fini, in 2008, she switched to the right for a short time because she changed parties again by joining the ranks of Il Popolo della Libertà (PDL) the center-right Italian political party where she was appointed Undersecretary of State to the Prime Minister.

In 2013, she changed parties once again by joining Forza Italia (center right Berlusconi), and in 2016 she founded the Noi Repubblicani – Popolo Sovrano movement. In 2017, she joined the Brothers of Italy (partito di Destra-G.Meloni) and she ran for the European Parliament in 2019 without being elected. She is currently the regional coordinator of Brothers of Italy in Lombardy.

Daniela Santanchè’s private life

Daniela Garnero, for all known as Daniela Santanchè, was born in Cuneo, Piedmont, on April 7, 1961.

Over the years she has distinguished herself in TV living rooms for her very direct communication style.

She married in 1982 the well-known cosmetic surgeon, Paolo Santanchè, first known by the senator when she turned to the doctor for a rhinoplasty. The two separated in 1995. But the senator immediately found love with Canio Giovanni Mazzaro, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur from Potenza, President of Pierrel, with whom in 1996 she had a son, Lorenzo.

She was the companion of the journalist Alessandro Sallusti, director of the Libero newspaper from 2007 to 2016. She is currently linked to Dimitri Kunz D ‘Habsburg Lorraine who is in business partnerships with her.

A very close friend of Flavio Briatore, entrepreneur and sports manager, Santanchè is a partner of Twinga, an exclusive seaside resort in Versilia, Italy, which in 2021 had a turnover of around 6 million euros.

Santanchè is very active on social media, especially on Instagram and Twitter which she uses in a different way. Instagram for moments of private life and on Twitter to propose contents of Italian and international politics.

