New Idaho Falls to Reno-Tahoe nonstop flight on aha!

AHA is a regional airline in Reno / Tahoe in California/ Nevada It is rapidly building a network from this favorite vacation spot

Aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated a new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”

“Today’s inaugural marks our first entry into the Gem State and we’re excited to offer travelers in Idaho Falls nonstop access to all that Reno-Tahoe has to offer, including an incredible gaming experience, a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options in the downtown Riverwalk District, and the sparkling blue waters of North Lake Tahoe,” said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet’s aha! business unit.

“It’s also now easier than ever before for our customers in Reno to visit the Greater Yellowstone area and the amazing hot springs and waterfalls of the Tetons.”

The RNO-IDA flight departs Reno-Tahoe airport on Thursdays and Sundays at 7:40am PT and arrives in Idaho Falls at 10:15am MT and arrives in Reno at 11:30am PM. All flights are operated with the 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jet.

“We are just thrilled to have another addition to the Idaho Falls Regional Airport take to the skies,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “This flight will not only serve those in Idaho Falls but the entire region, bringing more economic opportunity.”

“Welcoming aha! to our airport as is a major hallmark in our recent history,” Rick Cloutier, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director said. “We are the first airport in Idaho to offer ourselves as a destination through aha!, providing a wider range of recreational opportunities to residents of East Idaho and Reno.”

aha!, short for air-hotel-adventure, flies from 10 exciting cities throughout California, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The other destinations connected nonstop to

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News