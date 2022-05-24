New Hyatt Brand In Memphis

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is proud to announce the introduction of the Caption by Hyatt brand with the planned summer 2022 opening of the 136-room Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis in Tenn. Situated in the heart of famed and vibrant Beale Street, the highly anticipated upscale, select-service hotel will introduce a dynamic hospitality experience with an unmistakable neighborhood feel. The Caption by Hyatt brand is also expected to grow in key global leisure markets through 2024, including Shanghai, Tokyo, and more.

Caption by Hyatt hotels will combine the design and comfort of an upscale, lifestyle-forward hotel with the flexibility of a select-service property. Grounded in caring for people and place and creating connections between them, the Caption by Hyatt brand is committed to hiring diverse talent, vendors, artisans, and suppliers – and celebrating the diversity of people in the communities in which Caption by Hyatt hotels will be located.

“The Caption by Hyatt brand was designed to reimagine what it means to see your own lifestyle and values reflected in travel,” shares vice president and global brand leader of Hyatt’s lifestyle & luxury brands, Crystal Vinisse Thomas. “We wanted to offer a space where you can do you and be you and create an environment that encourages guests to make the Caption by Hyatt experience their own. We’re thrilled to see the first Caption by Hyatt hotel come to life on vibrant Beale Street in Memphis.”

Upcycled & Community-Inspired Design and Décor

By rethinking how spaces are constructed, how materials are used, and how art and accessories are implemented, Caption by Hyatt hotels will create an environment that feels more authentic and playful, but also more lasting and responsible.

Reflective of the brand’s eclectic contemporary-meets-urban industrial aesthetic, the hotel will feature light-filled contemporary spaces with a strong industrial flare. Designed by HBG Design, Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis will be integrated into the historic main building of Wm. C Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop, one of the earliest and longest-running businesses in the city. The historic building will house the hotel’s ground and second floors, and a new 136-guestroom tower will rise above, offering guests spectacular views of the Mississippi River and Memphis skyline. The property will combine a layering of colors, textures, and hand-painted murals that nod to the storied city it calls home.

A commitment to sustainability will also be incorporated at every level of the brand, including prohibiting zero single-use plastics, placing hydration stations on every floor and utilizing materials with recycled content as well as materials that improve with age and use.

Thoughtfully placed graphic decals provide unique wayfinding throughout the hotel to help inform guests on how to interact with the property. From caption bubbles that lead to hydration stations, to playful wall illustrations showing guests where to hang and store their belongings, spaces will be designed to directly answer questions and highlight important features.

The Caption by Hyatt brand’s signature marquee hotel signage will adorn the hotel’s dual entrances, leading guests and locals into the all-day, multi-functional lounge space, Talk Shop.

Intentional Culinary and Social Spaces that Encourage Connection

The heart of Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis is Talk Shop, the brand’s reimagined arrival experience where guests will enjoy a lively welcome area, all-day lounge and workspace, coffee shop, eatery, grab-and-go artisanal market and cocktail bar.

To cater to today’s guests who crave seamless, instantaneous access, the brand experience will also feature a streamlined check-in, mobile key, and mobile-order food service. Guests will also have access to room keys in Apple Wallet which allows World of Hyatt members to seamlessly and securely tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock guestrooms and key card-protected common areas like gyms, pools, and elevators – no need to open an app or handle a traditional plastic room key.

In collaboration with Union Square Hospitality Group, the Talk Shop concept was created to showcase menus featuring locally inspired all-day fare and regional favorites with locally sourced ingredients in a spirited and upbeat setting. Talk Shop at Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis will also include an expansive patio and beer garden with open fire pits and exposed brick that will be incorporated into the building’s historic, decorative façade on Front Street. Here, guests can sip beers on tap from local beverage houses like Grind City Brewing and others. Signature culinary delights served at Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis will include a creative all-day Hearth Bar that will feature an innovative assortment of locally baked breads and tasty spreads.

Functional and Vibrant Guestrooms

Each Caption by Hyatt hotel will offer a bold and irreverent guestroom design that features a work-and-play seating area and a highly functional bathroom design.

Accommodations at Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis carry through the hotel’s energy with bold colors and local-inspired graphic art to create an experience that’s vibrant, unexpected, and has plenty of personality. Designed with form, function and fun top of mind, guestrooms feature repurposed non-traditional materials, modular closets and work-play lounges with accessible power outlets so guests can work, eat and relax separately from the sleeping area.

Well-appointed design extends to each guestroom’s spacious bathroom, where industrial barn-inspired doors slide open to reveal custom Memphis-themed wallcoverings, enclosed walk-in rain showers, large vanities with ample lighting and counter space that leaves plenty of room for makeup, shaving kits, toiletries and more.

Introducing the Caption by Hyatt Brand Globally

Set to be located in metropolitan and downtown markets as well as lifestyle mixed-use developments, additional upcoming Caption by Hyatt locations include:

Caption by Hyatt Shanghai Zhongshan Park (opening Early 2023)

Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka (opening 2024)

Caption by Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo (opening 2025)

Caption by Hyatt Ba Son Saigon (opening 2025)

For more information on the Caption by Hyatt brand, visit captionbyhyatt.com.