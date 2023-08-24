Hotel News Newsletter Short News

New Hotel in Cannes France

Add Comment
53 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

The French Riviera is a popular tourist destination especially every year during the Cannes Film Festival.

Finding a nice place to stay is a wonderful experience as travelers get to choose from so many unique hotel accommodations on offer. Just open is Hilton’s Canopy by Hilton Cannes located along the French Riviera’s coastline. Nearby is the InterContinental Carlton Cannes on the famous Boulevard de la Croisette with views of the Mediterranean Sea, It’s a favorite for celebrities during the Film Festival.

For those who like a private beach, there’s the Hotel Martinez, and the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez offers a convenient central location for exploring the city. Business travelers like the Hotel Majestic Barriere along with JW Marriott Cannes which is popular for conferences. For the budget minded, the Hotel Splendid Cannes is a solid mid-range choice, while the Ibis Cannes Centre is especially easy on travel expenses.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly