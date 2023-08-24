New Hotel in Cannes France

The French Riviera is a popular tourist destination especially every year during the Cannes Film Festival.

Finding a nice place to stay is a wonderful experience as travelers get to choose from so many unique hotel accommodations on offer. Just open is Hilton’s Canopy by Hilton Cannes located along the French Riviera’s coastline. Nearby is the InterContinental Carlton Cannes on the famous Boulevard de la Croisette with views of the Mediterranean Sea, It’s a favorite for celebrities during the Film Festival.

For those who like a private beach, there’s the Hotel Martinez, and the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez offers a convenient central location for exploring the city. Business travelers like the Hotel Majestic Barriere along with JW Marriott Cannes which is popular for conferences. For the budget minded, the Hotel Splendid Cannes is a solid mid-range choice, while the Ibis Cannes Centre is especially easy on travel expenses.