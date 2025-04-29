New Hong Kong to Hulunbuir Fight on Hong Kong Airlines

Hong Kong Airlines has strategically broadened its route network to encompass destinations with significant growth potential, initiating several Belt and Road routes to locations such as Dunhuang, Xining, Vientiane in Laos, and Da Nang in Vietnam.

Hong Kong Airlines has announced the successful commencement of its first flight from Hong Kong (HKG) to Hulunbuir (HLD) in Inner Mongolia.

This new route offers travelers from Hong Kong and nearby regions a direct and convenient connection to Hulunbuir, enhancing their travel experience. Additionally, it reinforces the ties between Hong Kong and cities along the ‘Belt and Road,’ fostering economic, cultural, and tourism collaboration between the two areas.

The inaugural flight landed at Hulunbuir Hailar Airport this afternoon, where it was received by local government officials and residents.

Route Flight Number Departure Arrival Frequency HKG – HLD HX463 1215 1655 Tuesdays &Thursdays HLD – HKG HX462 1755 2300

Hong Kong Airlines has strategically broadened its route network to encompass destinations with significant growth potential, initiating several Belt and Road routes to locations such as Dunhuang, Xining, Vientiane in Laos, and Da Nang in Vietnam. These initiatives are crucial in reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as a global aviation hub.

Additionally, Hong Kong Airlines is set to commence direct flights to Sydney, Australia, starting on June 20, thereby becoming the second airline based in Hong Kong to operate this route.