New Hong Kong Airlines Japan Flight Lands in Kumamoto

Hong Kong Airlines further extending its network coverage in the Kyushu region of Japan with its inaugural flight to Kumamoto today.

Kumamoto, with three weekly flights, is the carrier’s seventh Japanese destination, following the launch of services to Fukuoka and Nagoya earlier this year.

To celebrate the commencement of Hong Kong Airlines‘ Kumamoto route, the Kumamoto Prefecture specially sent its iconic mascot, Kumamon, on a “business trip” to Hong Kong on November 30. Kumamon visited the HKA Training Academy to play games with employees and later appeared at the Central Harbourfront to interact with the public and promote tourism in Kumamoto Prefecture.

On the day of the inaugural flight, a simple yet momentous ceremony was held at the boarding gate of Hong Kong International Airport where the senior management team of HKA, the Chief Director of Kumamoto Prefectural Government Hong Kong Representative Office and representatives from the Airport Authority Hong Kong, together with Kumamon interacted with the passengers of the first flight and gave out bespoke gift sets.

Upon arrival at Aso Kumamoto Airport, the aircraft was greeted by the traditional water cannon salute. This was followed by a celebratory ceremony at the airport, attended by Mr Jevey Zhang, Chairman of HKA, Mr Yamakawa, President of Kumamoto Airport, Mr Tajima, Vice Governor of Kumamoto Prefecture, local Diet members and other distinguished guests.

At the ceremony, Mr Jevey Zhang remarked: “We are very excited to reintegrate this popular destination into our expanding Japanese route network after so many years. Kumamoto is our second new destination in the Kyushu region, which complements our existing daily return flights to Fukuoka, connecting the northern and central parts of Kyushu and providing passengers with more diverse travel options. We also look forward to strengthening cooperation with Kumamoto, prefecture governments across Japan, various airport authorities, and business partners to launch flights to more Japanese destinations.”

Mr Yamakawa added: “We are pleased to resume flights to Hong Kong after the last earthquake disaster. We believe that this will not only serve more passengers departing from Kumamoto, but also increase the volume of international freight traffic and boost the local economic development between Kumamoto and Hong Kong. We will continue to tighten up our mutual collaboration and provide support to attract more visitors and further deepen exchanges between the two places.”

With the daily flight on the Fukuoka route, Hong Kong Airlines will be operating 10 flights a week to the Kyushu region, establishing optimal departure and arrival times to and from Kyushu.

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule between Hong Kong and Kumamoto is as follows (All times local):