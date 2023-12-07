New Hilton to Join JW Marriott, Hyatt, Sheraton and others in Indianapolis

Hilton has recently announced the official signing of a management agreement for the Signia by Hilton Indianapolis with 800 rooms. The Signia by Hilton Indianapolis, which is currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2026.

Signia by Hilton Indianapolis will serve as the newest anchor hotel, connecting to the Indiana Convention Center via skywalk, as part of the city’s convention center expansion project worth $710 million.

New property expands the existing Signia by Hilton portfolio and is owned by the Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County, Indiana, a municipal corporation, will be developed by Kite Reality and managed by Hilton.

Signia by Hilton Indianapolis, situated in a renowned convention city of the United States, will stand as a distinctive destination. Guests can expect a refined atmosphere with cosmopolitan amenities and outstanding services. Upon completion of construction, this 40-story hotel with 800 rooms will become the city’s tallest, adding grandeur to the skyline. Moreover, it will offer convenient access to the convention center through a skywalk over Capitol Avenue.

There is no shortage of upscale hotels in Indianapolis and new Hilton property will have a formidable competition from already established Conrad Indianapolis, Ironworks Hotel Indy, The Alexander, JW Marriott Indianapolis, Le Méridien Indianapolis, Hyatt Regency Indianapolis, Crowne Plaza Indianapolis, The Westin Indianapolis and others.