New highlights & speakers revealed ahead of IMEX America’s ‘Pathway to Clarity’

IMEX learning program has been simplified to deliver content that cuts to the heart of what matters most to events industry right now

The 200+ educational events at IMEX America this October offer bold content and practical guidance to help attendees navigate today’s new business reality – from equity and inclusivity, reading the economic tea leaves, and building new leadership strengths.

In a climate where many planners are overworked and under resourced, the IMEX learning program has been simplified to deliver content that cuts to the heart of what matters most to events industry professionals right now.

Under the theme ‘Pathways to Clarity’ are four streamlined tracks – Respect for People and Planet; Future Self; Innovation and Creativity; Event Planner Toolkit. Each offers practical insights and techniques to enhance onsite meetings, future business planning and, in turn, boost economic recovery.

Latest learning highlights

Over 200 sessions are available, with the majority taking place on the show floor’s dedicated, three-theatre Inspiration Hub, sponsored by Visit Detroit.

Highlights include:

• Google’s Global Events Strategic Solutions Lead, Megan Henshall is set to lift the lid on The Google Experience Institute (Xi) and its role in championing empathetic, inclusive, and human-centered design in The Google Experience Institute (Xi): why we became champions for inclusion and belonging.

• Tim Mousseau is a speaker and researcher at Create Safe. He’ll draw on his own personal experience as a survivor of sexual harassment, detailing how to design emotionally safe events in Putting people first: The business case for designing emotionally safe events.

• Matt James & Dawn Wray from The Listening Collective reveal a core skill in any leader’s toolkit in Listening: A Superpower for leaders. As professionals trained in psychotherapy, the team is also offering free 1 to 1 coaching during the show.

• Nicola Kastner is founder of The Event Strategist and former Global Vice President of Event Marketing Strategy for SAP. Her session Ready, set, shift: What’s a (tech) planner to do? addresses how to manage and make sense of shifting events, adjusting sizes, deciding what is live or hybrid, and all with shrinking resources. Nicola and her panel of corporate tech planners will share insights into leading teams and creating strong partnerships in an ever-changing landscape.

• Tiffany Rose Goodyear is set to create a ‘scent-sation’ (we couldn’t resist!) with her session: The mission element: Elevate guest experience harnessing the power of scent. In a world where the focus is frequently on sight, sound, touch and taste, Tiffany creates immersive, and customized sensory-based events. Using scent strategically when planning an event heightens the moment, increases awareness and changes mood.

• Sustainability leader Chance Thompson will show how to challenge the status quo in a way that inspires buy-in for new, climate-friendly ideas in Regenerative leadership: Building collective partnerships. His daily sessions will offer practical, implementable tools and tips.

• Benoit Sauvage, CEO of Hospitality Sustainability Revolution, along with Aurora Dawn Benton from Astrapto, will help planners to navigate, use and apply sustainability certifications, the United Nations 17 SDGs and Climate Neutral Now Pledge in Sustainability and circular economy: What the future holds.

• The Dahlia+ team’s daily Tech Tours will offer a curated introduction to 21 of the event tech suppliers at the show.

• Encore’s unique three-room ‘Break Free Experience’ is set to wow attendees. This extraordinary immersive activation is designed to challenge and dislodge conventional thinking, cleverly encouraging participants to design more meaningful meetings and events that drive change in their organizations, communities, and ultimately the world.

Tailored learning & exclusive tours on Smart Monday

MPI keynotes begin on Smart Monday on October 10, a day powered by IMEX America’s Strategic Partner, MPI, and taking place every morning. The varied line-up comprises: Classical violinist turned innovative composer, Kai Kight; comedian and coach Jen Coken; founder of Count Me In Shane Feldman; and educational experiences innovator Nancy Snowden. There are also tailor-made events for corporate and association planners to meet, connect and learn throughout the show, beginning on Smart Monday.

Further sessions, including industry certifications and top-ups, will be delivered by dozens of IMEX partners including IAEE, EIC and MPI. She Means Business, a joint event by IMEX and tw magazine, supported by MPI, will also return and is open to all.

During Smart Monday entertaining – and often exclusive – behind the scenes tours allow attendees to explore further afield. They include Las Vegas’ ground-breaking new event and entertainment space, Area 15. From zip lines to zombie hunts, Area 15 promises sensory overload, declaring: “at AREA15, too much is just right.” Lip Smacking Foodie tours will whisk attendees to VIP tables across the city’s most in-demand restaurants while MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array tour takes to the desert to go behind the scenes of the global hospitality industry’s largest direct connect renewable energy project.

