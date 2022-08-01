New Helsinki to Guangzhou, China flight on Finnair

The flight will be operated with an Airbus A350 aircraft, with departures from Helsinki on Tuesdays and departures from Guangzhou on Thursdays

Finnair will operate a weekly service between its Helsinki hub (HEL) and Guangzhou (CAN) in China, starting September 6, 2022.

Flights are available through Finnair’s direct sales channels and travel agents as of today.

The Guangzhou flight offers connectivity to a range of Finnair’s European destinations with transfer testing, as required by the Chinese authorities, available at Helsinki Airport for the flight to Guangzhou.

“We are excited to return to Guangzhou and look forward to gradually increasing our offering for the Chinese market,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair.

Finnair also flies to Shanghai once a week. Finnair has a network of some 70 European destinations for the winter season 2022.

Helsinki Airport has been recently renovated to offer more space and even better and more convenient transfer experience.

Finnair is a network airline, specializing in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe.

Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do – Finnair intends to reduce its net emissions by 50% by the end of 2025 from the 2019 baseline and achieve carbon neutrality latest by the end of 2045.

Finnair is a member of the oneworld airline alliance.

