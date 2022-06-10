New Hans Airways is getting ready for long-haul flights to India

Hans Airways, the UK’s newest long-haul airline, is pleased to have attracted a highly-experienced and diverse group of Cabin Crew as its front-of-house ambassadors looking after passengers on its planned long-haul flights between the UK and India.

Its second group of new cabin crew recruits commenced ground training on the Airbus A330 at Birmingham last week, overseen by Neeru Prabhakar, Head of Cabin Safety and Service at the airline. Neeru joined Hans Airways this spring following a 30-year career at British Airways and has been active in helping the start-up carrier with crew training ever since. She and COO Nathan Burkitt worked closely with The Resource Group which helped identify suitable candidates.

The first group of nine cabin crew successfully completed their training in Birmingham at the end of April including practical safety training at EDM Aviation Training Academy in Manchester.

Donantoniou, whose flying career started with British Caledonian, through to Dan-Air, Gill Air, Airtours, Thomas Cook, and Flybe, and latterly Stobart Air, flying on ACMI contracts for European legacy airlines, is looking forward to service starting out of Birmingham Airport.

“I heard about Hans Airways, its community airline model and social responsibility program, and determined this is the one for me,” he said. Katrina is also enthusiastic about joining Hans Airways and being on board at the start of its journey after a long flying career with Excel Airways, Flybe, Virgin, and Norwegian.

Michael and Benny are moving back into commercial aviation to join Hans Airways having formerly worked with business aviation charter provider OryxJet. They are joined by James, who has considerable experience in the narrow-body as well as wide-body aircraft with Swiss-based PrivatAir. Flying activity included a series of regular charters for Lufthansa Frankfurt to Pune, India.

James and his new colleagues are looking forward to delivering an exemplary cabin service which reflects Hans Airways’ CEO Satnam Saini’s vision to give passengers a memorable experience as valued ‘guests,’ consistently, every time they fly with us.